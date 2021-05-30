WEEKEND UPDATE: Numbers Stay Well Below 1000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state continues to report under a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus.
In fact, weekend numbers were well below that benchmark, at 585 reported Saturday and 377 on Sunday.
Stark County has had 34 new reported cases over the weekend.
There will be no report on Monday, Memorial Day.
Sunday night at midnight is the last chance to register for the next Ohio Vax a Million drawing, unless you are already registered from the first pick.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun May 30
Ohio: 1,101,934 cases (+377),
19,861 deaths
Stark: 33,100 cases (+34 since Friday),
920 deaths
Sat May 29
Ohio: 1,101,557 cases (+585),
19,861 deaths
Stark: unknown