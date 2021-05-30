      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Numbers Stay Well Below 1000

Jim Michaels
May 30, 2021 @ 2:18pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state continues to report under a thousand new daily cases of coronavirus.

In fact, weekend numbers were well below that benchmark, at 585 reported Saturday and 377 on Sunday.

Stark County has had 34 new reported cases over the weekend.

There will be no report on Monday, Memorial Day.

Sunday night at midnight is the last chance to register for the next Ohio Vax a Million drawing, unless you are already registered from the first pick.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun May 30

Ohio: 1,101,934 cases (+377),
19,861 deaths

Stark: 33,100 cases (+34 since Friday),
920 deaths

Sat May 29

Ohio: 1,101,557 cases (+585),
19,861 deaths

Stark: unknown

