Weekend Weather: Wind, Flood Waters With Impacts
WHBC News
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most power customers in the 330 are back on after winds that gusted as high as 50 miles an hour at the airport put about 6000 homes and businesses in the dark in Stark County and 4000 in Summit on Sunday.
Nearly all AEP and Ohio Edison storm-related outages have been restored.
Meantime, Stark County escaped much of the serious flooding over the weekend.
The Cleveland area was hard hit though, with a portion of I-90 in Lake County closing due to high water.
Cars stalled out in deep water in Parma and elsewhere.