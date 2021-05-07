Weekly Coronavirus Numbers Show Improvement
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The much-watched coronavirus per capita rate dropped again for the week.
The Ohio Department of Health pegs it at 140 cases per 100,000 population for two weeks, down from 156 last week.
And there’s one change locally on the color-coded coronavirus map:
Tuscarawas has joined Carroll as a Yellow Level-1 county.
Wayne remains Orange Level-2.
Stark, Summit and Portage are still Red Level-3 and at high incidence.