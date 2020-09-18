Weekly Map: Stark Goes Orange, Portage in Red
Ohio Department of Health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some movement among local counties on the state’s weekly color-coded Public Health Advisory System map.
Portage County is up to Red Level-3, with the governor mentioning cases at Kent State University, mainly in off-campus housing.
Stark County is back up to Orange Level-2 from Yellow Level-1, while Summit falls from Red to Yellow.
Carroll and Tuscarawas are Yellow, while Wayne is Orange.