      Weather Alert

Weekly Map: Stark Goes Orange, Portage in Red

Jim Michaels
Sep 18, 2020 @ 5:42am
Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some movement among local counties on the state’s weekly color-coded Public Health Advisory System map.

Portage County is up to Red Level-3, with the governor mentioning cases at Kent State University, mainly in off-campus housing.

Stark County is back up to Orange Level-2 from Yellow Level-1, while Summit falls from Red to Yellow.

Carroll and Tuscarawas are Yellow, while Wayne is Orange.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon