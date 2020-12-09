What You Need to Know About Pop-Up Testing in Canton on Wednesday

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Dec 9, 2020 @ 7:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few details if you’re planning to get COVID tested in Canton on Wednesday: bring a form of ID like a driver’s license, and use the Gate A entrance at Wertz Avenue and 7th Street NW to get into the Stark County Fairgrounds.

Testing is 9:30 to 3:30 while supplies last.

The Canton City Health Department had pushed for such a clinic.

They will be administered by Ohio National Guard members.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need a doctor’s referral.

