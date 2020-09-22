Wilderness Center Reopened, Acquiring Other Land for Protection
Courtesy of the Wilderness Center
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’re probably familiar with the Wilderness Center, just outside Wilmot in Sugar Creek Township.
Maybe you didn’t know that the non-profit center is a land trust, owning or managing 4000 acres in a 50-mile radius of the center.
Executive Director Jeanne Gural says they’ll soon be taking people on tours of some of those “other” areas.
The Wilderness Center is back in nearly full operation now, still limiting the number of people inside the Nature Center for social distancing.
They never closed the 10 miles in trails at the center, with people looking for something to do during the “stay at home” period.