Wilderness Center’s ‘Beers in the Backyard’ Event is Saturday

Jim Michaels
Sep 10, 2020 @ 5:20am
Beer from the Lockport Brewery in Bolivar (Courtesy Wilderness Center)

SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fundraisers have become creative this year, like the Beers in the Backyard event Saturday night, to benefit the Wilderness Center in Sugar Creek Township.

$65 per couple gets you a pizza and four craft beers from the Lockport Brewery in Bolivar.

Just get the goodies and Zoom in Saturday night at 7 from a scenic spot in your own backyard.

You have until Friday morning to register here.

.

