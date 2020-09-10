Wilderness Center’s ‘Beers in the Backyard’ Event is Saturday
Beer from the Lockport Brewery in Bolivar (Courtesy Wilderness Center)
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fundraisers have become creative this year, like the Beers in the Backyard event Saturday night, to benefit the Wilderness Center in Sugar Creek Township.
$65 per couple gets you a pizza and four craft beers from the Lockport Brewery in Bolivar.
Just get the goodies and Zoom in Saturday night at 7 from a scenic spot in your own backyard.
You have until Friday morning to register here.
