(WHBC) – You hate to discourage any outdoor time for the kids, but those Wind Chill Advisories in effect through the noon hour on Monday are something to be taken seriously.

In fact, AccuWeather says it’ll be extremely cold through the day, with RealFeels in the zero to 10-below range.

They say that can be dangerous for outdoor activities.

It doesn’t last though.

The high will be 33 on Tuesday and 45 on Wednesday.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.