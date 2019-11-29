With High Death Rates in Ohio, Efforts to Catch Lung Cancer Earlier
WHBC News
BOSTON, MA (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Did you smoke cigarettes for many years?
Are you elderly and still smoking?
It might be wise to get a lung screening.
The Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston says lung cancer kills 7000 Ohioans every year, and many times the disease is diagnosed in its late stages.
The American Lung Association says the five-year survival rate for lung cancer patients is up to 21%, thanks to early detection and screenings.