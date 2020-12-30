Youngstown Woman Killed in 4-Vehicle Wayne Crash
WHBC News
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Youngstown woman was killed in a four-car crash in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.
The State Highway Patrol says Karlene Rantamaki was dead at the scene on Route 585 near the village of Easton in Chippewa Township.
Troopers say Rantamaki drove left of center, sideswiping two vehicle and hitting a third.
A family of three in the third vehicle was taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.