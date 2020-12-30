      Weather Alert

Youngstown Woman Killed in 4-Vehicle Wayne Crash

Jim Michaels
Dec 30, 2020 @ 4:51am
WHBC News

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Youngstown woman was killed in a four-car crash in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says Karlene Rantamaki was dead at the scene on Route 585 near the village of Easton in Chippewa Township.

Troopers say Rantamaki drove left of center, sideswiping two vehicle and hitting a third.

A family of three in the third vehicle was taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Reported Deaths Jump in Stark,
Stark County Board of Elections: Great Experience with Dominion Machines
AccuWeather: After Rain, 3 to 6 Inches of Snow, Rapid Freeze Up
Governor Says Next for Shots: Seniors, School Employees