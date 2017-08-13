Kidnap

Mondays at the Movies

Kidnap

So how far will you go to save your child?

Exactly.

To the ends of the earth — or in this case….until you catch up with the psychopaths who took your child who was playing innocently in the park on  a sunny afternoon.

Halle Berry is the mom.  She pulls off this adrenaline-rush action thriller…..

Although….it IS a fairly predictable plot.  It does keep you on the edge of your seat.  Kind of like “Taken”, without the CIA-savvy lead actor of course.

But I never thought for a minute these criminals were a match for this angry mom.

So yeah…it was predictable.  But Halle, beaten, bruised..crushed…and yet still stunning…. behind the wheel of a seemingly invincible minivan, was just fun to watch

So….while it’s being wildly panned by the professional critics….I liked it.

I give it 3 out of 5 stars…with no expectations of Oscar glory…

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie from Cinemark Theaters

Related Content

Your Dairy Cow Wants Better Accommodations. Who ...
Will Politics End and Social Security Be Saved?
Krista Tankersley – It Can Wait Campaign
Stark State College Visits Gary — What Is a ...
Massillon’s Historic Fourth Street Tours Are...
Reasons Why You NEED To Take That Vacation