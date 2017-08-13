Kidnap

So how far will you go to save your child?

Exactly.

To the ends of the earth — or in this case….until you catch up with the psychopaths who took your child who was playing innocently in the park on a sunny afternoon.

Halle Berry is the mom. She pulls off this adrenaline-rush action thriller…..

Although….it IS a fairly predictable plot. It does keep you on the edge of your seat. Kind of like “Taken”, without the CIA-savvy lead actor of course.

But I never thought for a minute these criminals were a match for this angry mom.

So yeah…it was predictable. But Halle, beaten, bruised..crushed…and yet still stunning…. behind the wheel of a seemingly invincible minivan, was just fun to watch

So….while it’s being wildly panned by the professional critics….I liked it.

I give it 3 out of 5 stars…with no expectations of Oscar glory…

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

Tune in at 6:50 each Monday morning for my latest review and a chance to win a pair of tickets to see your next movie from Cinemark Theaters