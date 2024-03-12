PRIMARY 2024: Jackson PD Seeking Levy Replacement

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township Police Department is on the primary ballot.

Issue 16 is a 5-year 5.75 mill replacement levy, with the current levy expiring at the end of the year.

Chief Mark Brink says they increased staffing several years back, but they’d just like to keep the status quo with this levy.

The “replacement” aspect of the issue means an increase of just under $76 a year for $100,000 in property valuation, according to the chief.

There are expanded Early Voting hours this week at the Board of Elections.

The board office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The department has 55 full-time officers.

Chief Brink says the township’s population swells during the day and evenings because it’s “Stark County’s Playground”.