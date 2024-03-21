55-Year-Old Man Charged in Alliance Shooting

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a 55-year-old man, accused of shooting another man in an alley in Alliance last weekend.

Court records have Rodney Kimbrough of Canton Township just outside of NE Canton charged with felonious assault.

The 43-year-old victim was shot in the right leg.

Alliance police say Kimbrough got out of his car on West Main Street near South McKinley Avenue and confronted the victim Saturday morning.

He was arrested the same day.

There were three shooting incidents in the county last weekend.