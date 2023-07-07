11 Killed in July 4 Crashes, 2 From Our Area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people were killed across Ohio over the two-day holiday weekend which ran from Monday into Tuesday.

Seven of the 11 crash victims were motorcyclists.

Locally, there were fatal motorcycle accidents in Jackson Township and Harrison Township in Carroll County.

16 people were killed last 4th of July, but that was considered a four-day weekend.

The Canton post of the State Patrol had 312 incidents and interactions with drivers, investigating crashes, writing tickets or issuing warnings.