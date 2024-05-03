Stark Seeking State Financial Help for Jail Remodel

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price tag for the renovation project at the Stark County jail continues to go up.

So commissioners met with local legislators from the state House and Senate last week, asking for some help in paying for what now looks like a $75 million project, says Commissioner Bill Smith.

Smith says the county has been putting away funding for the project.

But that actually worked against the county in determining state funds available for jail construction.

The four original legs of the jail will be replaced with pods.

The renovation will also improve health care and food service, says Smith.

He admits the project will be the biggest in county government history.