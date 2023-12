FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, political activist Laura Loomer holds uo a sign across the street from a rally. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shocking case out of Stark County Family Court.

The Repository says a 13-year-old boy faces juvenile misdemeanor charges of inducing panic.

He’s accused of threatening a mass shooting at Temple Israel on 30th Street NW, just west of Market Avenue.

The youngster created a detailed plan on the Discord online platform, according to court documents.

He is set for trial next week.