19 Year Old Akron Woman Charged in Stabbing Death of Mother
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19 year old Akron woman is in the hospital facing serious charges following a stabbing incident at her home yesterday afternoon.
Police responded to a welfare call in the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue around 1 PM. When they arrived they found 50 year old Brenda Powell inside the home with life threatening injuries.
She was later taken to the hospital where she died. The victim’s daughter, Sydney Powell was also found at the home, with non-life threatening injuries.
She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. During an investigation, police say detectives determined that it was Powell who assaulted her mother during an argument, resulting in her death. She has been charged with murder.