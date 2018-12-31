Hospitals To Begin Posting List of Costs

(ONN) – A stay at a hospital can bring about concerns over the cost as much as the reason for the hospitalization in the first place.

But a change is coming in 2019.

Starting on January 1st hospitals across the country will be required to make a public list of what each item and service costs.

This is being enacted as part of the Public Health Service Act, which is a part of the Affordable Care Act. No hospitals will be exempt from the law.

You’ll be able to see how much each different hospital in your area charges for the same service.

For example, if you need an MRI, you’ll be able to check and see the hospital’s “list price”, which means what it would cost if you don’t have insurance.