2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways.

62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.

The State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Franco Guidone of Louisville was eastbound in the westbound lanes when the two vehicles collided.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The patrol says alcohol may have been a factor.

And 44-year-old Eric Rowh of Canton was killed Saturday morning when his motorcycle hit a utility pole on Trump Avenue NE just south of Mahoning Road.

Investigators say Rowh was passing a vehicle when he noticed an incoming truck, then tried to take evasive action.

The two accidents bring the Stark County fatality count up to 18 for the year.