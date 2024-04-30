20 Students ‘Detained’ in Case Western Reserve Protest

A student protester flys a kite inside the protest encampment on the Columbia University campus, Monday, April 29, 2024, in New York. Protesters of the war in Gaza who are encamped at Columbia University have defied a deadline to disband with chants, clapping and drumming. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Closer to home, no arrests, but 20 students at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland were detained by campus police.

They were held for refusing to take down tents that had been set up.

Vice President for Student Affairs Peter Whiting says the encampment was not proper, though free speech is certainly welcome.

Member of “Students for Justice in Palestine” Jad Oglesby felt the “detainments” were a way to quash the demonstration.

The 20 detained were let go and not arrested or charged.