2019 Was a Big Business Year in Buckeye State

Noah Hiles
Jan 16, 2020 @ 3:57pm
(Jesse Naul)

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 2019 was a very lucrative year in the Buckeye State.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced today 130,621 new businesses filed in Ohio this past year, setting a new annual record.

This is partly due to a record breaking 9,071 entities that filed to do business last month.

“Business drives job creation,” said LaRose. “Crossing the 130,000 new business threshold and setting a new Ohio record emphatically speaks to Ohio’s reputation for entrepreneurship.”

This comes after 125,204 new businesses were created in 2018, which was also a record at the time.

