2022 ENSHRINEMENT: ‘First Play’ Kicks off 2022 Festival

First Play 2022 (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Great weather for the first event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

A 3-mile-long line of kids tossed the ceremonial first football of the season from the NFL’s birthplace downtown to the Hall of Fame

The Play Football “First Play” event has been the kickoff event for Enshrinement for over 20 years.

Gold Jackets Joe DeLamielleure and Elvin Bethea and newcomer Robert Brazile walked the three-mile route.