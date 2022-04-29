      Weather Alert

2022 Stark County Air Quality Grade: ‘C’

Jim Michaels
Apr 29, 2022 @ 7:58am
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s air is greatly improved from decades ago.

But our air quality is still worthy of just a “C” in the latest American Lung Association “State of the Air” report.

The association looks at ozone and particle pollution from 2018 to 2020 in the latest report.

Stark County got a “B” for short-term particle pollution, but only a passing grade for the long-term measure.

We scored a “C’ for ozone pollution;

Seven counties in Ohio did get “F” grades they are mainly in the immediate Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo areas.

