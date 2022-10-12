22-Year-Old Southern Ohio Man Convicted for Threatening Deadly Hate Crime

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old southern Ohio man will be sentenced later, after pleading guilty to a federal charge of “attempting to commit a hate crime”.

And because his alleged plans involved killing people, he could get up to a life term.

Federal investigators say Tres Jenco of Hillsboro east of Cincinnati planned to shoot women at an unnamed university in Ohio, even doing surveillance there back in 2020.

He identifies as an involuntary celibate, an online community which harbors anger toward women.