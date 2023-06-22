26-Year-Old Shot Dead in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon man is dead, the victim of a shooting late Tuesday night.

Massillon police say they found Nathaniel Laster on a front porch in the 500 block of 5th Street SW between Tremont Avenue and Walnut Road.

He had been shot at least once, in the chest.

Massillon police officers tried to render first aid when they arrived at the scene late Tuesday night.

He was quickly taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell police they heard six or eight gunshots.

No word on any suspects.