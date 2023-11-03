3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men remain jailed on $500,000 bond each.

They were arrested earlier this week in a drug and guns investigation by the Canton police Special Investigations Unit.

With the help of the Canton Regional SWAT Team, the home of 21-year-old Tau’zon Stewart on Cleveland Avenue north of 12th Street NW was raided on Tuesday.

It turned up two semi-automatic weapons, heroin and meth.

20-year-old Javion Young who lists a Columbus address was also arrested.

Both face weapons charges.

Neither man was allowed to have guns.

They were arraigned on Thursday, along with 20-year-old Marvion Williams of Canton who’s charged with obstruction of justice.