3 Sent to Hospital Following Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue.

Three people had to be hospitalized.

One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns.

She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.

Another male and female suffered smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $130,000.

it’s a house in a newer neighborhood of Canton.

The Canton Fire Department says careless smoking gets the blame.