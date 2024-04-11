$325,000 Damage in Plain Warehouse Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big fire in Plain Township early Wednesday morning, under investigation.

A large warehouse containing 20 cars and other gasoline-powered equipment was heavily damaged.

That building on Harrisburg Road NE, south of Route 62.

Plain Township Fire Chief Charles Shalenberger says they saw smoke and flames in the front eaves when they arrived, then the fire came through the roof.

$325,000 in damage.

No cause.

Part of the building may be salvageable.