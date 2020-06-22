4 Dead in 4 Separate Weekend Crashes in and Near Stark
WHBC News
(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are dead in four separate traffic accidents in and near Stark County:
An Alliance man was killed in a fiery, one-vehicle crash in Atwater Township in Portage County early Saturday.
The Ravenna post of the State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Joshua Deck was driving along Route 183 just north of the Stark County line when he went off the road and hit a utility pole.
A passerby and trooper pulled him from the fiery wreckage and tried to revive him, but he was dead at the scene.
A Canton motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash at Market Avenue N and 12th Street.
27-year-old Tarice Sanders was the operator of the bike that collided with a pickup truck.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A South Carolina motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle went left of center on Route 43 in Canton Township, hitting a minivan.
50-year-old William Skelton was dead at the scene.
And a New Philadelphia man was killed when his car hit an embankment north of Dover on Saturday morning.
Stanley Stropky was killed in the crash on Route 800 at Route 416.