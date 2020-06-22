      Weather Alert

4 Dead in 4 Separate Weekend Crashes in and Near Stark

Jim Michaels
Jun 22, 2020 @ 6:20am
(CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are dead in four separate traffic accidents in and near Stark County:

An Alliance man was killed in a fiery, one-vehicle crash in Atwater Township in Portage County early Saturday.

The Ravenna post of the State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Joshua Deck was driving along Route 183 just north of the Stark County line when he went off the road and hit a utility pole.

A passerby and trooper pulled him from the fiery wreckage and tried to revive him, but he was dead at the scene.

A Canton motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash at Market Avenue N and 12th Street.

27-year-old Tarice Sanders was the operator of the bike that collided with a pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A South Carolina motorcyclist was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle went left of center on Route 43 in Canton Township, hitting a minivan.

50-year-old William Skelton was dead at the scene.

And a New Philadelphia man was killed when his car hit an embankment north of Dover on Saturday morning.

Stanley Stropky was killed in the crash on Route 800 at Route 416.

