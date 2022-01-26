41 Vehicles on Turnpike Damaged by Snow and Ice Thrown from Plow, 12 Injured
View from cab of ODOT snowplow on Rt 241 in Wayne County (ODOT)
BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Perhaps you’ve been hit by the spray coming off of a snow plow.
On the Ohio Turnpike last weekend, it was downright dangerous.
41 vehicles had either cracked and even broken windshields or were involved in collisions.
That happened when when heavy slush from a plow moving in the other direction suddenly struck them.
The snow and ice blew over the median wall separating the opposing lanes of traffic.
One truck had $3,000 in damages
12 people were injured, but none seriously.
It happened near Sandusky on Sunday.
The turnpike plow driver is on administrative leave, and the county prosecutor is looking over the evidence from the investigation.