5 Injured at Canton Township Industrial Facility

By Jim Michaels
August 22, 2022 3:43PM EDT
Courtesy JordanMillerNews

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were taken to local hospitals Monday morning from a chemical leak at a Canton Township plant.

The township’s fire department says the five were in close proximity to a hydrogen sulfide release at US Ecology on Central Avenue SE, about a mile south of the Canton city limits.

No word on how that happened.

Also no word on the condition of the five people injured, suffering “various degrees of exposure and injury” according to the department’s press release.

Several other fire departments and the county Hazmat team also responded.

The company treats inorganic wastes like contaminated soil and wastewater sludge, according to its website.

