5 of 6 Local Counties Now Red Level-5 for Coronavirus

Jim Michaels
Oct 23, 2020 @ 6:18am
Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five of our six local counties are now at Red Level-3 on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.

Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are in the “Red” this week.

Carroll County has moved up to Orange Level-2.

Three Ohio counties including Cuyahoga are on a watch list to possibly go to Purple Level-4 next week

38 counties are at Level-3.

The levels are based on seven different measures, based mainly on sustained increases in cases, hospitalizations, and ER and outpatient visits.

