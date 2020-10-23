5 of 6 Local Counties Now Red Level-5 for Coronavirus
Ohio Department of Health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five of our six local counties are now at Red Level-3 on the weekly color-coded coronavirus map.
Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties are in the “Red” this week.
Carroll County has moved up to Orange Level-2.
Three Ohio counties including Cuyahoga are on a watch list to possibly go to Purple Level-4 next week
38 counties are at Level-3.
The levels are based on seven different measures, based mainly on sustained increases in cases, hospitalizations, and ER and outpatient visits.