1…NBA Finals game 2 in the bubble tonight
The Lakers are a 9.5pt favorite over the Heat. Tip off is at 9pm on ABC
Friday’s MLB round-up
The Braves swept the Reds out of the MLB playoffs last night
The A’s knocked out the White Sox as well
Dodgers also swept the Brewers
Padres and Cards locked up at 1 game a piece, deciding game tonight at 7
Marlins lead the Cubs 1-0 play today as well
On Thursday night football, The Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 37-28. Thursday night matchups are less than stellar. Miami faced Jacksonville last week, Browns-Bengals before that and they kicked off the season with a blow-out in KC over Houston. Next up for Thursday Night football, Tompa Bay travels to Chicago.
2…Supreme Court in Ireland, has ruled that all six varieties of bread used in Subway’s sandwiches are too sugary to officially qualify as bread. It found that Subway bread had a sugar content equivalent to 10% of the weight of the flour in the dough. 10%? It’s not like they’re making donut sandwiches.
3…Shia LaBeouf, star of the Transformer movies is facing charges from an altercation which resulted in him stealing a man’s hat. The Los Angeles City Attorney slapped the 34-year-old with misdemeanor charges of petty theft and battery after a police investigation determined that he started it. LaBouf has had previous run ins with the law including disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstruction of justice.
4…Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has definite plans to get the XFL back on the field. In a tweet, Johnson announced that the league, which has already gone belly-up twice, will be returning in the Spring of 2022. He also acknowledges the struggles of the past by saying, “It’s an uphill battle – but we’re humble, hungry, and no one will out-work us” and calling it a “league of culture, passion & purpose.” He also gives a shout-out to his partners and employees, saying, “As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities, and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!” Do you think it’ll work this time?
5…Danica Patrick recently split with Aaron Rodgers and has a warning for her next boyfriend.
In an appearance on “The Rachel Hollis Show,” the retired NASCAR driver talks about what she’s looking for in her future beau and throws a little shade at her ex.
“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts,” Patrick explained. Maybe she’s salty because there’s no word on what’s happening with the $28 million oceanside Malibu mansion they bought together and paid CASH for last winter.
6…Mark Cuban,owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is stepping up to help the families of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were injured in an ambush attack recently. He’s donating $50-thousand to the families of the 31-year-old woman and 24-year-old man who were shot while sitting in their patrol car. Both of the deputies are expected to make a full recovery.
Cuban’s donation is made through his Fallen Patriot Fund, which was founded to help families of U.S. military members who were seriously injured or lost their lives in Iraq. The organization has given over $5-million in grant money.
7…On Thursday Kyrie Irving spoke on a Kevin Durant podcast, saying that for the first time in his career, he’ll have someone else he trusts who can make shots too as the two team up in Brooklyn. Might wanna run that by Lebron. Today he said he see’s Nash in more of a collaborative role and not as the head of top-down leadership.
“I don’t really see us having a head coach, “KD could be a head coach, I could be a head coach [some days].”
Today is Friday, October 2, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1908 – Addie Joss (Cleveland Indians) pitched the fourth perfect game in major league baseball history. “Coulda used him Wednesday night!”
1920 – The Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates played the only triple-header in baseball history. The Reds won 2 of the 3 games.
1996 – Mark Fuhrman was given three years’ probation and fined $200 after he pled no contest to perjury at O.J. Simpson’s trial.
This day in Music History
1976 – John Belushi came out on stage with Joe Cocker while he was performing on “Saturday Night Live.”
1978 The Band Toto released their top 5 hit “Hold the Line”
Celebrating Birthdays today
- One hit wonder Don McLean is 75 “American pie”
- Genesis (and Mike + The Mechanics) guitarist Mike Rutherford is 70
- Sting is 69 (FAST FACT: Born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
- Tiffany is 49 (Her given name, Tiffany Renee Darwish)
- Kelly Ripa is 50