Another made for TV moment was held last night as this year’s NBA All Star teams were selected.

The game will be played in Chicago Sunday February 16

Team Lebron

F/C Anthony Davis

F Kawhi Leonard

F Luka Doncic

G James Harden

G Damian Lillard

G Ben Simmons

C Nikola Jokic

F Jayson Tatum

G Chris Paul

G Russell Westbrook

F Domantas Sabonis