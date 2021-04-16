Sports ‘n Stuff!

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class on May 15.
The five-time NBA champion will be one of nine inducted as part of the 2020 class.
Inductees and presenters:
- Kobe Bryant: Presented by Michael Jordan (class of 2009)
- Tim Duncan: David Robinson (2009)
- Kevin Garnett: Isiah Thomas (2000)
- Tamika Catchings: Alonzo Mourning (2014), Dawn Staley (2013)
- Patrick Baumann: Russ Granik (2013), Vlade Divac (2019)
- Eddie Sutton: John Calipari (2015), Bill Self (2017), Sidney Moncrief (2019)
- Rudy Tomjanovich: Calvin Murphy (1993), Hakeem Olajuwon (2008)
- Barbara Stevens: Geno Auriemma (2006), Muffet McGraw (2017)
- Kim Mulkey: Michael Jordan
Ohio is now 5th in the nation in beer production. Even though beer production was down 11% nationally last year due to the pandemic in Ohio it was on the rise. Ohio breweries pumped out more than 1 million barrels & added 47 new breweries.
Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared on a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She asked him if his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, ever used the iconic lines he’s known for in the movies. Apparently the former California governor does it all the time. The 27-year-old said. “He’ll turn back and be like, ‘I’ll be back.’ I’ll be like, ‘Dad, really? Come on.
Last year, Busch Beer launched “Dog Brew” – a “non-alcoholic, bone broth-based” treat for your pooch. Now, they’re searching for a “chief Tasting Officer.” There will be a $20K salary, healthcare coverage for the selected dog, and free Busch Dog Brew. If you think your dog has what it takes, enter by April 28th at Busch.com
More news on the growing ketchup packet shortage. It’s gotten enough attention that a “black market” has developed for ketchup packets…which are at a premium. A quick search ebay turned up over 150 listings for them, some asking for over $100 for just one packet.
This might be the best sports story EVER… Wednesday night during the Dodgers/Rockies game. In the third inning, the Dodgers’ Justin Turner’s Home Run landed straight into the nachos of a fan…who ended up covered with cheese sauce. During the game, Turner heard about what happened, and sent the fan a fresh order of nachos, along with a new Dodgers sweatshirt to replace the cheesy one.
NFL season is roughly five months from kicking off, it’s never too early for Vegas to speculate on win totals. Gamblers can now wager away all they want. With the official schedule not released yet, Teams do know who they will face, just not when. Las Vegas has the over/under of wins total for the Cleveland Browns set at 10. The Browns won 11 games last year despite a new coaching staff, several key players missing games due to COVID-19 and losing wideout OBJ.
The Tribe back in action tonight in Cincinnati Logan Allen vs. Jeff Hoffman, both teams have identical records 7-5 and both pitchers are 1-1. Pre-game is at 6:30 with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 hear the game live on News Talk 1480 WHBC.
Cavaliers lost to the Warriors last night 119-101 and take on the Bulls in Chicago tomorrow night at 8pm. The Cavs are now at 13th in the East 20-35 record.
Today is Friday, April 16, 2021
Today in Sports History
1940 – The first no-hit, no-run game to be thrown on an opening day of the major league baseball season was earned by Bob Feller. The Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White. Not much has changed, the Tribe couldn’t hit 80 years ago either!
1985 – Mickey Mantle was reinstated after being banned from baseball for several years. He was banned for working as a greeter at a casino in Atlantic City.
Celebrity Birthday’s today:
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 69
Basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 74 (FAST FACTS: He is a 6-time NBA Champion, 6-time NBA MVP and 19-time All-Star)
Bobby Vinton – 86
