WEEKEND UPDATE: 13,000+ New Cases, Clinic Limits Surgeries

Jim Michaels
Dec 6, 2021 @ 5:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio added another 13,000-plus new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

That, as case numbers and active hospitalizations remain high in this current surge.

Stark County had 461 cases on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting Monday, the Cleveland Clinic including its Mercy location is not scheduling any more non-urgent in-patient surgeries requiring an overnight stay.

That goes through at least January 3.

They say their hospitals are reaching full capacity at many locations.

Here is your weekend report:

Sun Dec 5
Ohio: 1,731,003 cases (+5334)
Stark: 54,309 cases (+173)

Sat Dec 4
Ohio: 1,725,669 cases (+7793)
Stark: 54,136 cases (+286)

Fri Dec 3
Ohio: 1,717,876 cases (+9584), 26,851 deaths (+264)
Stark: 53,850 cases (+338), 1183 deaths (+12)

