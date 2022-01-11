TUESDAY UPDATE: Cases Up a Bit, Hospitalizations Down a Little
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in Ohio jumped over the 19,000 mark again on Tuesday.
526 new cases were reported out of Stark County.
As Tuesday is a death reporting day, word that another 363 Ohioans have succumbed top the virus.
Hospitalization figures were down a bit, but still over 6700 statewide.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Jan 11
Ohio: 2,226,881 total cases (+19,611), 30,435 deaths (+363)
Stark: 69,934 total cases (+526), 1355 deaths (+13)
Across Ohio: 6727 current hospitalizations