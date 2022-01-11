      Weather Alert

TUESDAY UPDATE: Cases Up a Bit, Hospitalizations Down a Little

Jim Michaels
Jan 11, 2022 @ 2:44pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in Ohio jumped over the 19,000 mark again on Tuesday.

526 new cases were reported out of Stark County.

As Tuesday is a death reporting day, word that another 363 Ohioans have succumbed top the virus.

Hospitalization figures were down a bit, but still over 6700 statewide.

Here are your Tuesday numbers:

Tues Jan 11

Ohio: 2,226,881 total cases (+19,611), 30,435 deaths (+363)

Stark: 69,934 total cases (+526), 1355 deaths (+13)

Across Ohio: 6727 current hospitalizations

