Here are five things to look forward to in March . . .
1. Daylight Saving Time starts back up on March 13th. So the days get a little longer, and we’ll have more sunshine. March 20th is the first day of spring.
2. March Madness is two weeks away. It starts March 15th and runs through the end of the month. The championship game is set for April 4th.
3. It’s awards season. The Screen Actors Guild Awards just happened on Sunday. But we’ve also got the Directors Guild, Writers Guild, BAFTA’s and Critics Choice Awards this month. Then the Oscars are on March 27th.
4. Season six of “Outlander” starts this Sunday . . . “The Masked Singer” returns March 9th . . . and season two of “Bridgerton” hits Netflix March 25th. There are also a few big movies out this month, but the biggest is “The Batman.” Survivor starts this Wednesday as well
5. And finally, the holidays It’s Mardi Gras today . . . tomorrow is Ash Wednesday . . . and we’ve got St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th.
Nigerian giant Abiodun Adegoke, who in 2021 caught the eye of NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.
A towering center, Adegoke stands at a staggering 7ft9, three inches taller than ANY player who has ever featured in the NBA.
When he arrived at college with shoes made from truck tires he was forced to play basketball barefoot because his sneaker size was not available.
Known as the ‘Big Naija.’ He wears a size 53 shoe.
On Saturday, the NCAA saw a record number of upsets in college hoops. Especially in top ranked teams.
A gambler who put down $520 on a three-leg parlay that picked a few of Saturday’s major upsets:
- TCU over Texas Tech
- Marys over Gonzaga
- Colorado over Arizona
Those three money line picks payed off and he won $40K.
New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that he wants to see Kyrie Irving playing home games at Barclays Center but making an exception for the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star guard “would send the wrong message” to the rest of the city.
Adams made his comments to CNBC and added that he has spoken with Nets owner Joseph Tsai about the issue.
The city is looking at March 7 as the date to remove vaccination requirements for “indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues.” Adams said in his official statement, however, “All other vaccine mandates in New York City will remain in place at this time as they are, and have been, vital to protecting New Yorkers.”
Adams agreed Monday that the current rule keeping Irving from playing home games “makes no sense” since away players who are unvaccinated are allowed to play in games in New York City. But even though he thought the rule as written is “ridiculous,” he said “these are the rules and I have to follow the rules. If I don’t, I’m going to open the door that is sending the wrong message to everyday employees.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against North Carolina.
As anticipated, the ticket prices for the home finale for Coach K are through the roof.
According to Front Office Sports, the game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels is trending towards being the highest-selling game between the teams in StubHub history.
The current minimum ticket price is $3,690. The average price on StubHub is $5,392.
After a 16-hour day of meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association moved the deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement that would save regular-season games from being canceled to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. We’re still waiting on the final verdict.
Today is Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Today in Sports History
1941 – Elmer Layden was named the first Commissioner of the NFL.
73 years ago – In 1949, Joe Louis retired as Heavyweight Boxing Champion. “The Brown Bomber” had held the title longer than any other champ . . . 11 years, eight months and seven days.
53 years ago – In 1969, Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball.
1996 – Lenny Wilkens won his 1,000th game as a coach in the NBA. With the Hawks
Celebrity Birthdays today:
- Actor/Director Ron Howard is 68 Opie Taylor/ Richie Cunningham (“Cocoon,” “Apollo 13,” “Beautiful Mind,” “The Da Vinci Code”) (2001) (FAST FACTS: He won a Best Director Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and was nominated for “Frost/Nixon.” He was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003, Asteroid 12561 Howard is named after him. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2013, he also has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions in the television and motion pictures industries)
- The late baseball broadcaster Harry Caray (1914 – 1998)