Sports ‘n Stuff 3/2/22

Coors Light is jumping on board the environmental train. You know those plastic rings you use to haul around a six-pack of your favorite beverage fish or animals get stuck in? Well, they’re gone. Coors Light says they’re switching to a “more environmentally friendly option.” Additionally, by 2025, all of Molson Coors 30, or so, brands will be moving to recycled cardboard packaging.
According to Bill Simmons founder and CEO of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, there’s expansion talk going on within the NBA. Simmons says the target cities are Las Vegas and Seattle. What’s more, Simmons put on his “betting” hat and said that whatever happens in Vegas will have LeBron James’ fingerprints on it in an ownership capacity. The two teams together could be worth an estimated $6.5-to-$7 billion dollars as part of the growth of the NBA.
This one’s up for debate but Web site Zippia .com listed Each states most famous movie star.
Naming Ohio’s as Halle Berry
On “Wheel of Fortune” last night, the contestants failed miserably at solving the phrase “Another Feather in Your Cap”. Even with most of the letters filled in, it took them nine disastrous turns to get it right. check out the video @TheJTurk.
A guy in New Jersey was eating clams at a seafood restaurant last month, and found a pearl that could be worth anywhere from $50 to $100,000. It depends on the body of water the clam originated in. Last we heard, he was still having it appraised. Good thing he didn’t swallow it.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.
World Taekwondo, citing its motto of “Peace is more precious than triumph,” condemned the Russian military action in Ukraine, saying the “brutal attacks on innocent lives” violated the sport’s values of respect and tolerance.
The decision comes after the International Judo Federation said on Sunday it would suspend Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador “in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”
Other sporting organizations such as FIFA have suspended Russian national teams and clubs from competition.
For the first time in over a quarter century, the MLB will miss games over a work stoppage. The league and its players’ association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the MLB’s self-imposed deadline on Tuesday, and MLB then announced the postponement of 2022 Opening Day.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the season’s first two series would be canceled in a press conference moments after the 5 p.m. ET deadline.
Tiger Woods has won the inaugural Player Impact Program as the player who generated the most positive interest in the PGA TOUR, earning himself an additional $8 million, the TOUR announced today.
Here are the full results:
|RANK
|GOLFER
|PAYOUT
|1.
|Tiger Woods
|$8M
|2.
|Phil Mickelson
|$6M
|3.
|Rory McIlroy
|$3.5M
|4.
|Jordan Spieth
|$3.5M
|5.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$3.5M
|6.
|Justin Thomas
|$3.5M
|7.
|Dustin Johnson
|$3M
|8.
|Brooks Koepka
|$3M
|9.
|Jon Rahm
|$3M
|10.
|Bubba Watson
|$3M
The TOUR measured the inaugural Player Impact Program from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, using the following criteria:
- Internet searches: Number of times a player’s name is searched on the internet.
- Earned media: Number of unique news articles that include a player’s name.
- Social media: Social media score that considers a player’s reach, conversation, and engagement metrics.
- TV sponsor exposure: Duration that a player’s sponsor logo(s) appear on screen during Saturday and Sunday PGA TOUR telecasts.
- Awareness: A player’s general awareness score among broad U.S. population.
Mickelson was under the impression he had won back in December.
Ohio State basketball upset by last place Nebraska 78-70 last night and have now dropped to 5th in the Big Ten. Next up for the Buckeyes, Sparty comes to town tomorrow night at 7.
The Cavs are back in action tonight hosting the Charlotte Hornets, tip off set for 7pm. Cleveland is in 5th place in the Eastern Conference at 36-25 and are an early 4pt. favorite tonight.
Today is Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Today in Sports History
1927 – Babe Ruth signed a 3-year contract with the New York Yankees worth $70,000 a year. Worth more than 1.1million today.
71 years ago – In 1951 at the Boston Garden, the East beat the West, 111-to-94, in the first NBA All-Star Game.
1962 – Wilt ‘The Stilt’ Chamberlain scored 100 points against the New York Knicks. The final score was 169-147. Chamberlain broke several NBA records in the game.
2004 – The Indianapolis Colts signed Peyton Manning to a seven-year, $98 million deal with a $34.5 million signing bonus. It was the largest package to date in the NFL.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Reggie Bush is 37. He won a Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints . . . then lost his Heisman trophy for cheating and breaking NCAA rules . . . and then lost Kim Kardashian . . . quite possibly for cheating on her.
Ben Roethlisberger is 40. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
Jon Bon Jovi is 60. Full name and real spelling: John Francis Bongiovi.
Jay Osmond is 67. The Osmonds. Brother of Alan, Merrill, Wayne, Jimmy, Donny and Marie.