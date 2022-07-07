Sports ‘n Stuff 7/7/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

At a recent auction, a hand-painted mandolin fetched a whopping $281,250 after 29 bidders battled it out.

It had been a part of a private collection owned by Jimi Hendrix and was gifted to him by Janis Joplin.

Some other big-ticket items that sold include an Elvis Presley Pyramid Ring for $131,250, an Elvis 14K Gold watch for $62,500 and a prop shotgun from ‘Terminator 2’ which went for $46,875.

The Guardians have the night off so on TV tonight:

Round 1 of the “NHL Draft” at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The fourth season premiere of “Press Your Luck” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

The series premiere of “Generation Gap” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC. A quiz show hosted by Kelly Ripa. Two teams compete at pop culture questions from another generation, with kids being paired up with an elderly family member.

With the USFL Championship behind us, league ownership is looking back at their first year and calling it a success.

Here are a few of the reasons why.

For one, the season started and ended without the need to file bankruptcy. That’s a win. Secondly, the championship game was played in a 23K-capacity stadium and was nearly sold out. That tells the USFL that there’s a market for spring football.

Now, the key is to grow the USFL by finding ways to attract more fans to games, and boost broadcast and streaming numbers, and attract more advertisers. The next step is to succeed and expand for a second season, this time with competition from the XFL.

Thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement, there might be something special coming to future MLB All-Star Games. There’s a clause in the deal that allows commissioner Rob Manfred to hand-pick baseball legends and add them to team rosters. So, even though players like Albert Pujols or Miguel Cabrera might not make it through fan voting or the regular 32-player team roster building process, Manfred can still add them to build more excitement for the game and respect the legacies of given players.

When you see the big cash being offered to former NFL players like Troy Aikman and what’s waiting for Tom Brady when he finally retires,

Brett Favre may be throwing his hat in the ring. The Hall of Fame quarterback says he might finally be ready to make the move to the broadcast booth that might take him to Thursday or Monday night games, if a “great deal” comes along, but Favre also adds that it’s “not on his bucket list of things to do,” so if it happens…it happens.

Just another reason to love Shaquille O’Neal.

Apparently Shaq was browsing the Best Buy in Dallas when he met a young family looking for a washing machine & 70 inch TV.

After talking to them for a while, he decided to brighten their day. He pulled out his credit card and paid for their appliances.

Shaq – who was shopping for things for his new house in Dallas – said, “I just want to make people happy.”

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court today.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February for allegedly trying to bring vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport.

She could still be granted clemency or her detention could more than likely be used as a bargaining chip for a prison swap or more. She could face up to 10 years in a Russian Jail.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden is actively “working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible.

Today is Thursday, July 7, 2022

Today in Cleveland Baseball History

1923 – The Cleveland Indians become the first American League team to score a run in every inning when they rout Boston, 27-3. The Guardians have scored 29 runs in the last 9 games since June 29.

1948 – On his 42nd birthday, Negro League legend Satchel Paige signs a contract to pitch with the Indians. Though viewed by many as another publicity stunt by team owner Bill Veeck, the crafty right-hander will finish the season 6-1 for the eventual world champs. Paige was born on today’s date in 1906, passed in 1982.

2017 – Carlos Carrasco tosses an immaculate inning when he strikes out the side in the fifth frame on nine pitches in the Indians’ 11-2 victory over the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Mic Drop Birthday of the Day

Ringo Starr is 82