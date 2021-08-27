9-11 Climb Returns for 20th Anniversary of Terror Attacks
The 9-11 Memorial Climb on Sept. 11, 2019 (Canton Fire Department)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They did it for the first time back in 2019.
They’re expecting an even bigger turnout for the 20th anniversary observance.
The 9-11 Memorial Climb happens on September 11 at the McKinley Monument in Canton.
Canton firefighters and others will do the up-down-up-down 12 times to replicate the FDNY and their climb to the 110th floor of the World Trade Center towers.
Any distance you can do will be appreciated.
220 people turned out for the first “climb”
Registration starts at 7 a.m. the day of the climb.
It’s free to participate.
It’s a free event, but commemorative t-shirts are being sold to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Association and Operation Flags of Freedom, which will display flags at the event.
For more on the t-shirts, copy the QR code below.
There was no climb last year.