8 Stark Non-Profits Getting Pandemic Funding to Cover Expenses

CANTON, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is getting a half-million dollars for non-profit organizations to use to cover pandemic-related expenses, and the county Planning Commission has made recommendations on how it should be spent.

Eight organizations will use the funding mainly for payroll expenses, with both Aultman hospitals getting a total of $200,000 and ICAN Housing in line to get $185,000.

There’s another public hearing on April 4, then commissioners make the final decision.

Here’s how the SCPC recommends the money be spent, per their website:

ICAN Housing 1214 N. Market Ave., Canton, 44714 COVID payroll LMI $185,000

Aultman Alliance Community Hospital 200 E. State St., Alliance, 44601 COVID payroll LMI $100,000

Aultman Hospital 2600 6th ST. SW., Canton, 44710 COVID payroll LMI $100,000

The Stock Pile 1387 Clarendon Ave., SW, Canton COVID payroll LMI $30,000

Warrior Beat 318 Cherry St. NE., Canton, 44702 Supplies LMI $3,000

Alliance for Children & Families 624 Scranton Ave., Alliance, 44601 COVID payroll LMI $35,000

Domestic Violence Project Inc 720 19th St., NE, Canton, 44714 COVID payroll LMI $27,000

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy 408 9th St.SW #1450, Canton, 44707 COVID payroll LMI $15,000

SCRPC 201 3rd St. NE, Canton, 44702 Grant Admin ADM $5,000

Total Grant $500,000