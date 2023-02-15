DeWine, Administration Provide Update on East Palestine

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. About 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Feb. 3. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine and several Cabinet members provided an update on the situation in East Palestine from Columbus on Tuesday.

He and administration members addressed concerns of village and nearby residents still concerned about the quality of water and the air.

DeWine says he spoke to the president of Norfolk Southern, who gave his pledge that the company will stay in town until the cleanup is done.

And then they will pay for everything that has resulted from the derailment on Friday February 3.

DeWine has called on Congress to look at the way trains are classified.

This was not considered a hazardous train, despite the hazardous cargo.

It was the governor’s third update on the situation.