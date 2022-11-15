News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘A Christmas Story’ House Up for Sale

By Jim Michaels
November 15, 2022 8:37AM EST
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – The iconic “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland is for sale.

The locale for the popular holiday movie includes a museum now, and that’s for sale as well.

This is obviously a popular time for tours of the Parker family home, open seven days a week.

