A Pair of Closures Start at 6 PM Today on I-77
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Drivers beware, a pair of closures on Interstate 77 could complicate your commute home. The first being the ramp from I-77 southbound to SR 800. The detour will be I-77 southbound to SR 627 to I-77 northbound. The second closure will be the ramp from Everhard Rd to I-77 SB. That detour will be Everhard Rd ramp to I-77 northbound to Portage St. exit to I-77 southbound. Both closures will start at 6 PM tonight and will remain closed until 6 AM tomorrow morning.