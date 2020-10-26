AAA Asks Automakers to Promote Limitations, Do More Testing of Driving Assistance Systems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA continues to warn drivers not to depend too heavily on the Active Driving Assistance Systems found on newer cars.
They are also concerned about the way such systems are marketed.
A recent AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study found that drivers who were not told about the limitations of the systems, believed they could do more than they do.
They also ask that the automakers do more testing of the systems
The systems can get the car to make adjustments for following too closely or drifting into other lanes
The main message for drivers is that we should never fully rely on them to take action when it comes to safe driving.