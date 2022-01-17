AAA: Drive Slowly, Be Prepared If Traveling Long Distances
A pickup truck is covered in snow at the top of a driveway on Southpointe Drive during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Morganton, N.C. Several vehicles were parked on top of steep driveways due to icing. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says you want to give yourself extra time when venturing out.
You’ll need to drive slower than you’ve been used to, and increase the following distance with that car in front of you.
AAA also recommends NOT using cruise control on slippery and even wet roads.
For those getting stranded in the heavy snows during the night, hopefully they had all the wintertime supplies needed to survive out in the cold.
AAA recommends blankets and extra clothing to start, and even food and water if you’re ever stuck on the freeway for hours at a time.
And of course that snow brush and ice scraper are a must.