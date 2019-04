(WHBC) – Gasoline prices in the area are reaching new heights.

The average price for regular in Stark County in Monday morning’s AAA survey was $2.62 a gallon, up about 40-cents from a month ago.

Carroll County has some of the highest prices in the area, averaging $2.72 a gallon.

The Ohio average is $2.67 a gallon; nationally, it’s $2.74 a gallon.