AAA: Gas Price Dropping Very Gradually
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the U.S. flag in the background. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue on a very slow downward trend, but remain above four-dollars on average.
The AAA average for Stark County Monday morning was $4.01, down a penny from Sunday.
The statewide average is $4.02.
Nationally, it’s $4.25.
GasBuddy has some price-leading gas stations on Monday dropping down to $2.90 a gallon in Canton and Hartville.