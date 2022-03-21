      Weather Alert

AAA: Gas Price Dropping Very Gradually

Jim Michaels
Mar 21, 2022 @ 2:22pm
Prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Milwaukee on Monday, March 14, 2022, with the U.S. flag in the background. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record-setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already-high prices at the pump. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue on a very slow downward trend, but remain above four-dollars on average.

The AAA average for Stark County Monday morning was $4.01, down a penny from Sunday.

The statewide average is $4.02.

Nationally, it’s $4.25.

GasBuddy has some price-leading gas stations on Monday dropping down to $2.90 a gallon in Canton and Hartville.

