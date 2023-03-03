AAA: Gas Prices Up 10% This Week

A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are up over 10-percent since the beginning of the week.

The AAA average price in Stark and Carroll Counties Friday morning was $3.41 a gallon, still lower than prices were a month ago.

The statewide average price is $3.31.

Nationally, it’s $3.39.

AAA says demand is up, though oil prices remain low.

GasBuddy has more stations pushing the price up to $3.49.9, with very little under-three-dollar gas still out there.